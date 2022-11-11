Today is Friday November 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, modeling neck brace after nasty fall down the stairs

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2022 at 4:04 pm
Rick Kern/WireImage

Camila Alves, the 40-year-old model wife of Matthew McConaughey, is modeling a not-so-enviable look on Instagram: posing in a neck brace for a photo, she told her followers she took a nasty spill down the stairs.

She explained, "I am OK but… Don’t fall people…don't fall. Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!"

The mother of three noted, "Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead."

Alves, who is Brazilian, also repeated the warning in her native Portuguese for her nearly 970,000 followers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



