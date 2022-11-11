Today is Friday November 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Three organizations to share bequest from Flock estate

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2022 at 3:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Three organizations to share bequest from Flock estateTYLER — Three charitable organizations will share a multimillion-dollar bequest from the estate of community philanthropist June S. Flock, who died July 2. The Marvin Methodist Church Foundation, the Tyler Junior College Foundation, and the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation each received $1.75 million. Spokespeople for all three organizations are expressing their appreciation. A CHRISTUS Health news release termed Flock “a gracious woman with a generous spirit, whose desire was ‘to be remembered.’”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC