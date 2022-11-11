Three organizations to share bequest from Flock estate

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2022 at 3:47 pm

TYLER — Three charitable organizations will share a multimillion-dollar bequest from the estate of community philanthropist June S. Flock, who died July 2. The Marvin Methodist Church Foundation, the Tyler Junior College Foundation, and the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation each received $1.75 million. Spokespeople for all three organizations are expressing their appreciation. A CHRISTUS Health news release termed Flock “a gracious woman with a generous spirit, whose desire was ‘to be remembered.’”

