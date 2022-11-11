Today is Friday November 11, 2022
Click out as Astros GM six days after winning World Series

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2022 at 12:23 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Houston Astros general manager James Click will not be given a new contract. The team has announced the highly unusual move just six days after Houston won the World Series. Manager Dusty Baker was given a one-year contract earlier this week. Click was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2020 season and appeared increasingly distant from owner Jim Crane. Click said Tuesday at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas that his contract expired Oct. 31 and that he was given little advance notice of the Wednesday news conference to announce Baker’s deal.



