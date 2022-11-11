Today is Friday November 11, 2022
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2022 at 11:33 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Twitter’s relaunched premium service – which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month – is unavailable after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter. Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago, the blue check was granted to celebrities and journalists and verified by the platform – precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card, and $8 a month. Eli Lilly, Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, and Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.



