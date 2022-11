Fairmont Street reopens to two-way traffic

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2022 at 10:48 am

LONGVIEW — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway in Longview has re-opened to two-way traffic. Officials say major roadway construction items along Fairmont Street have been completed. Minor work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street, which may require temporary lane closure, according to a news release. However, two-way traffic is expected to be provided for the remainder of the project. Click here for further details.

