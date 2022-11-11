ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: ‘Black Panther’ trivia

November 11, 2022

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters Friday, ABC Audio is taking a deep dive into the lore of the MCU character, with some trivia. The questions range in difficulty from Casual to Super Fan, so if you're ready, imbibe of the Heart-Shaped Herb and give it your best!

Casual Fan

Q: What actress, also seen in The Walking Dead, plays the leader of Wakanda's elite all-female guard?

A: Danai Gurira.

Average Fan

Q: What is the name of the MCU character Danai Gurira plays?

A: General Okoye.

Super Fan

Q: What is the name of Wakanda's elite all-female Wakandan guard?

A: The Dora Milaje.

Bonus Question

Q: What is the traditional weapon of choice for the Dora Milaje?

A: A vibranium spear.

