Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2022 at 9:11 am

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

The Crown: Princess Diana seeks to take control of her own narrative as she breaks free from the Royal Family in season five.

Falling for Christmas: Lindsay Lohan makes her return to acting in this new holiday film about an heiress who falls for a ski-lodge owner.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under: Learn about everything from rainforests to coral reefs in season two of the educational series.

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest: Video game developers navigate battles in their games and in the office in season three.

Disney+

Fire of Love: Watch the incredible documentary Fire of Love, all about a couple who roamed the planet chasing volcanic eruptions.

Prime Video

The English: An Englishwoman comes to the western United States in search of revenge in this brand new series.

Savage x Fenty Vol. 4: With performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, watch the fourth iteration of the Savage x Fenty fashion experience, with special appearances from Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Winston Duke, and many more.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back