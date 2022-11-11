TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior

TYLER — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. According to our news partner KETK, the TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic beverage to an intoxicated person,” as well as violations of the alcoholic beverage code’s requirement that the business not operate in a place or manner which endangers public safety. 24-year-old Jason Charles is accused of driving drunk and charged with intoxicated manslaughter in the crash that killed Lilly Thornburgh, who was senior at Tyler Legacy High School.

On Jan. 14 around 11:30 p.m. Charles allegedly hit the back of Thornburgh’s car on South Broadway Avenue, which caused it “to excel forward, hit a curb, and flip into the front yard of a residence…” Charles reportedly told police that he had “approximately six Crown and Cokes at the Rose City Draft House,” according to a warrant obtained by KETK News.

The warrant said that an officer on the scene said Charles was “unsteady on his feet, had an altered mental state, made rambling statements that did not make sense, had slurred speech, and was very emotional.” Authorities also said, the officer smelled alcohol on Charles’ breath. According to the warrant, Charles told hospital staff that “he knew he was in trouble because he was drunk.”

A TABC media spokesperson said that penalties have not yet been decided on for the bar, but in general, penalties include a civil fine and a suspension of a business’ liquor license.

