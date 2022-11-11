Today is Friday November 11, 2022
Construction worker seriously injured after being struck by alleged drunk driver

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2022 at 7:59 am
Construction worker seriously injured after being struck by alleged drunk driverSMITH COUNTY — A construction worker has been hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on Highway 155, according to DPS and our news partner KETK. The construction worker was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning, and is reported to have sustained serious injuries. Officials with DPS said the driver of the truck was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Additional details were not available.



