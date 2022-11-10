Today is Thursday November 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chris Evans reportedly in a “serious” relationship with ‘Warrior Nun’ star Alba Baptista

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 4:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/Randy Holmes -- Netflix/Manolo Pavón

If you're hoping to date People's Sexiest Man Alive following the cover-page crowning of Chris Evans, you may be too late. Entertainment Tonight is reporting the big screen's Captain America is getting "serious" with model and Warrior Nun's Alba Baptista.

A source says the 41-year-old star and the 25-year-old Portuguese actress "are very in love and their relationship is serious." The source added, "Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba."

Incidentally, Evans' People spread had him opining on his romantic life, explaining of marriage and fatherhood in the future, "That's absolutely something I want."

In July, he told Shondaland's Mariel Turner he's "laser-focused on finding a partner ... really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC