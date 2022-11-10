Netflix drops teaser to prequel series ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 3:10 pm

Netflix

Netflix is giving The Witcher fans a peek at their Christmas present: A teaser to the four-part prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which debuts on December 25.

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh takes center stage in the trailer, which opens with the martial artist showcasing some of her sword-handling skills as seen in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Netflix teases, "Set in an elven world 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a tale lost to history: the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that led to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

Set to a spooky medieval song, the lyrics of which speak of love and a coming war, the snippet teases all the magic, bloodshed and epic vistas The Witcher fans have come to expect.

Blood Origin also stars Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith, The Rings of Power's Lenny Henry and Shaun of the Dead's Dylan Moran.

