Today is Thursday November 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Four killed in Wood County crash

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 2:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Four killed in Wood County crashWOOD COUNTY — Four people are dead in a Wednesday evening crash nine miles north of Quitman. According to a DPS news release, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling eastbound on FM 515 when the other vehicle disregarded a stop sign while southbound on FM 2966. The victims, aged 16 to 64, were from Winnsboro and Yantis. A passenger from Garland went to a Tyler hospital with what were termed incapacitating injuries.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC