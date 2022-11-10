Four killed in Wood County crash

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 2:12 pm

WOOD COUNTY — Four people are dead in a Wednesday evening crash nine miles north of Quitman. According to a DPS news release, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling eastbound on FM 515 when the other vehicle disregarded a stop sign while southbound on FM 2966. The victims, aged 16 to 64, were from Winnsboro and Yantis. A passenger from Garland went to a Tyler hospital with what were termed incapacitating injuries.

