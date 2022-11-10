Sports bar being investigated in deputy’s death

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 1:52 pm

TYLER – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating a Tyler sports bar, Where’s Rufus, regarding the crash that resulted in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos in July. According to our news partner KETK, TABC claims the business violated a rule and “was operating in a place or manner that would endanger public health.” TABC also said they are still trying to determine the penalty for the alleged violation, which could include a settlement or a hearing. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says the 29-year-old Bustos died after he was hit by a drunk driver. Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

