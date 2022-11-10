Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 1:31 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees ordering them to return to the office for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.” A pair of Wednesday night missives seen by The Associated Press marked Musk’s first company-wide message to employees who survived last week’s mass layoffs. Many have had to rely on the billionaire Tesla CEO’s public tweets for clues about Twitter’s future. The exodus at Twitter is ongoing, including the company’s chief information security officer Lea Kissner.

