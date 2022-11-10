Today is Thursday November 10, 2022
From sensation to struggles: Dem stars Abrams, O’Rourke fade

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 1:30 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governor’s races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections. Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O’Rourke by double-digits. The wipeouts have dimmed the bright future that Democrats once saw for two young sensations who openly flashed White House ambitions and pushed Republicans to the brink on tough turf. Neither Abrams, 48, or O’Rourke, 50, have said whether they will run again.



