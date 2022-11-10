Today is Thursday November 10, 2022
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 1:24 pm
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company have been ordered to pay an extra $473 million to families and an FBI agent for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. The punitive damages imposed by a Connecticut judge Thursday add to a nearly $1 billion jury verdict issued against Jones and Free Speech Systems last month. The Infowars host is vowing to appeal the case and says the trial was unfair and an assault on free speech rights. Twenty children and six educators were killed in the shooting. Victims’ relatives testified they’ve been threatened and harassed for years by people who believe Jones’ lies about the shooting.



