East Texas observes Veterans Day

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 1:42 pm

EAST TEXAS — A number of events are scheduled around East Texas for Veterans Day. Among them: a program from noon till 2 p.m. at the American Freedom Museum on the campus of Brook Hill School in Bullard. It’s co-sponsored by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Veterans Committee and the Veterans Service Committee of the Tyler Economic Development Council. The event will include singing of patriotic songs, the honoring of fallen soldiers, poetry, and remarks from local leaders. Attendees are invited to tour the museum as part of the celebration. There is no charge to attend the celebration, but attendees are asked to register using this link. You can also contact Jackie Clay at (423) 505-6238. Veterans will receive a gift bag which includes a gift card to Chili’s Restaurant or Dairy Queen. Just one of the other community celebrations will happen at Kilgore College. Check here for more information on that event.

