ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: ‘Black Panther’ trivia

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters Friday, ABC Audio is taking a deep dive into the lore of the MCU character, with some trivia. The questions range in difficulty from Casual to Super Fan, so if you're ready, imbibe of the Heart-Shaped Herb and give it your best!

Casual Fan

Q: Who is Wakanda's resident tech genius?

A: Shuri.

Average Fan

Q: What is Shuri's relationship to T'Challa, aka the Black Panther?

A: She's his little sister.

Super Fan

Q: What is Shuri’s weapon of choice in battle in the MCU?

A: Vibranium gauntlets.

Bonus Question

Q: Which character did Shuri use Wakandan technology to save from a near-fatal bullet wound in Black Panther?

A: Everett Ross.

