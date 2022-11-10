Today is Thursday November 10, 2022
ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: ‘Black Panther’ trivia

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 10:07 am
Marvel Studios

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters Friday, ABC Audio is taking a deep dive into the lore of the MCU character, with some trivia. The questions range in difficulty from Casual to Super Fan, so if you're ready, imbibe of the Heart-Shaped Herb and give it your best!

Casual Fan
Q: Who is Wakanda's resident tech genius?
A: Shuri.

Average Fan
Q: What is Shuri's relationship to T'Challa, aka the Black Panther?
A: She's his little sister.

Super Fan
Q: What is Shuri’s weapon of choice in battle in the MCU?
A: Vibranium gauntlets.

Bonus Question
Q: Which character did Shuri use Wakandan technology to save from a near-fatal bullet wound in Black Panther?
A: Everett Ross.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



