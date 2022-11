Missing woman found, taken to hospital

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 11:32 am

LONGVIEW — Longview police say they have found a woman who had gone missing. According to our news partner KETK, Nhan Le-Do, 57, had last been seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near Bill Owens Parkway. Officials say she was found on Clendenen Lane and taken to the hospital.

