Today is Thursday November 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler man sentenced to 12 years for shooting two teens

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 6:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler man sentenced to 12 years for shooting two teensTYLER — An 18-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a Smith County court on Nov. 2. According to our news partner KETK, Jaqualin Humphrey turned himself in to authorities in March after the Tyler Police Department announced the shooting and publicly named him as a suspect. The shooting took place in the area of North Ross Street and West Bow Street in Tyler on Saturday, March 12. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area and at the same time, they also received a call about two 13-year-old girls who were each shot one time, according to authorities. Police say it was determined that the girls were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot. Following the shooting, they were reported to be in stable condition.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC