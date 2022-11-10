Today is Thursday November 10, 2022
Dozens arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2022 at 4:35 am
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total of 80 people were indicted and 45 were arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges. The statement said weapons, including machine guns, cash and drugs have been seized as part of the investigation.



