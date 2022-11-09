Today is Wednesday November 09, 2022
Texas woman gets death for killing woman to take unborn baby

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 4:57 pm
NEW BOSTON (AP) – A Texas jury has sentenced a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn daughter. Jurors returned with the sentence for 29-year-old Taylor Parker after deliberating for just over an hour, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Parker was convicted on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock. Her baby was cut from her womb and did not survive. Her three-year-old daughter was at home when her mother was killed on Oct. 9, 2020. Later that morning, Parker claimed she’d just given birth after being pulled over by a state trooper for speeding and driving erratically. The baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, was pronounced dead at an Oklahoma hospital.



