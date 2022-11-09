Today is Wednesday November 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Black Panther’ sequel presales already top $45 million

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 4:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

The original Black Panther broke presale records and its forthcoming sequel, Wakanda Forever, has already made a mint.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel, which debuts Friday, has already scooped up $45 million in presales alone. Those numbers could balloon to the $60 million range -- which would outpace the $55 million the first Black Panther made in presales back in 2018.

The trade posits that the movie could be on track for a $325 million opening worldwide, if the numbers hold.

According to a 2021 survey of 6,000 moviegoers conducted by online ticket retailer Fandango, Wakanda Forever ranked as 2022's most anticipated film.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC