Today is Wednesday November 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Stocks slump on Wall Street; crypto prices dive again

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 3:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Stocks slump on Wall Street; crypto prices dive again: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street closed sharply lower, giving back a big chunk of the gains built in a three-day rally running up to Election Day. The S&P 500 lost 2.1% Wednesday. Several sources of disappointment were behind the drop. There’s still uncertainty about whether Tuesday’s elections will result in a divided Congress that would prevent the kinds of economic policies that make Wall Street nervous.

A batch of sour profit reports also hurt, while crypto plunged again amid the industry’s latest crisis of confidence. Looming over all of it is a report scheduled for Thursday, when the U.S. government gives the latest update on inflation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC