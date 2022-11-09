Street work targeted by Tyler City Council

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 3:57 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council approved two street work projects at its Wednesday meeting. One was a $1,318,390 construction contract to replace the streets, infrastructure, and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street, where officials say the storm sewer and pavement have deteriorated in multiple areas. The Council also gave the nod to a $66,900 engineering contract to design new traffic signal infrastructure and install new equipment at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to officials, the existing traffic signal and associated equipment are past their lifespan, and the traffic signal mast arms are deteriorating and need to be replaced. The project, including the design and construction, is estimated to be completed in about 18 months. Both projects are funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.

