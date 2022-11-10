KTBB celebrates its 75th anniversary

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 3:56 pm

TYLER — 75 years ago today Harry Truman was president of the United States, Beauford* Jester was governor of Texas, and the Federal Communications Commission issued a license for a new station in Tyler at 600 on the AM dial bearing the call letters KTBB. The station was owned by local businessmen Clint and Marshall Formby. At the time it signed on, KTBB could only broadcast during daylight hours. In addition to hearing this story at 600 on the AM radio band, you can also hear KTBB at 97.5 FM as well as on smartphones and smart speakers. Though the technology has evolved, what hasn’t changed is local ownership. Today, KTBB is the only locally-owned news media outlet in East Texas.

