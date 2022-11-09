Nathaniel Moran resigns as Smith County Judge

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 11:11 am

TYLER – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigned from his position as Smith County Judge on Wednesday following his election to the U.S. House District 1. According to our news partner KETK in a special called meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court, Constable Josh Joplin talked about his experiences with Moran throughout the years. “You have probably brought this county county further for law enforcement and public safety in your tenure than any county judge ever has in the history of this county,” Joplin said. “Your concerns for public safety and the safety of the people go unmatched.” Commissioner Precinct 1 Neal Franklin was sworn in as the new county judge and taking his seat as Commissioner Precinct 1 will be Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick who was appointed and sworn into office by Judge Reeve Jackson at Wednesday’s special called meeting. The motion to approve her appointment was unanimously affirmed.

“It’s a bittersweet morning for me,” Moran said. “I’m going to tender my resignation effective immediately as a result of the election last night. I look forward to serving in Congress, and I am truly humbled and honored to do that.” Moran said he was honored to serve his community from outside of Smith County and has enjoyed his tenure as County Judge and said “it has been the highest honor.”

