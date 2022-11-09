Today is Wednesday November 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: ‘Black Panther’ trivia

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 10:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters Friday, ABC Audio is taking a deep dive into the lore of the MCU character, with some trivia. The questions range in difficulty from Casual to Super Fan, so if you're ready, imbibe of the Heart-Shaped Herb and give it your best!

Casual Fan
Q: What is the rare, unbreakable metal at the center of all of Wakandan technology?
A: Vibranium.

Average Fan
Q: What is the plant that gives every Black Panther their superpower?
A: The Heart-Shaped Herb.

Super Fan
Q: In Black Panther, what character ate the Heart-Shaped Herb after defeating T’Challa in combat?
A: Erik "Killmonger" Stevens, T'Challa's cousin.

Bonus Question
Q: Who was the arms dealer, played by Andy Serkis, who helped Killmonger steal vibranium in Black Panther?
A: Ulysses Klaue [CLAW].

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC