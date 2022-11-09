ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: ‘Black Panther’ trivia

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters Friday, ABC Audio is taking a deep dive into the lore of the MCU character, with some trivia. The questions range in difficulty from Casual to Super Fan, so if you're ready, imbibe of the Heart-Shaped Herb and give it your best!

Casual Fan

Q: What is the rare, unbreakable metal at the center of all of Wakandan technology?

A: Vibranium.



Average Fan

Q: What is the plant that gives every Black Panther their superpower?

A: The Heart-Shaped Herb.

Super Fan

Q: In Black Panther, what character ate the Heart-Shaped Herb after defeating T’Challa in combat?

A: Erik "Killmonger" Stevens, T'Challa's cousin.

Bonus Question

Q: Who was the arms dealer, played by Andy Serkis, who helped Killmonger steal vibranium in Black Panther?

A: Ulysses Klaue [CLAW].

