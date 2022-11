Fatal wreck snarls traffic on Loop 281 in Longview

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 8:53 am

LONGVIEW — A fatal wreck on Wednesday morning has shut down the westbound lanes in the 800 block of Loop 281 in Longview at Alpine Road. One eastbound lane is open. According to our news partner KETK, officials at the scene said the crash was a single-vehicle accident where the car struck the Alpine bridge. Additional information was not available.

