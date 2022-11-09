Today is Wednesday November 09, 2022
Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 7:48 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Twitter’s new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.



