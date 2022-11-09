GOP’s Ken Paxton wins 3rd term as Texas attorney general

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 7:48 am

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won reelection amid a slew of his own legal problems and dysfunction in his agency. His defeat Tuesday of Democrat Rochelle Garza continues Republicans’ decades of dominance in Texas’ statewide offices. Paxton secured a third term to continue his conservative legal challenges to the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden. His victory came in the face of an array of controversies, including disciplinary action by the state bar, an FBI investigation and a long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges. Paxton has denied wrongdoing but also has seen disarray in his office and a wave of staff departures.

Go Back