Today is Wednesday November 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


GOP’s Ken Paxton wins 3rd term as Texas attorney general

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 7:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won reelection amid a slew of his own legal problems and dysfunction in his agency. His defeat Tuesday of Democrat Rochelle Garza continues Republicans’ decades of dominance in Texas’ statewide offices. Paxton secured a third term to continue his conservative legal challenges to the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden. His victory came in the face of an array of controversies, including disciplinary action by the state bar, an FBI investigation and a long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges. Paxton has denied wrongdoing but also has seen disarray in his office and a wave of staff departures.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC