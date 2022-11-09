Today is Wednesday November 09, 2022
Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: Biden approves Florida emergency declaration

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 5:41 am
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida's east coast.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the Sunshine State between the southeastern cities of Fort Pierce and Melbourne late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, becoming the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends later this month.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Nov 09, 5:04 AM EST
Biden approves Florida emergency declaration

President Joe Biden on Tuesday night approved an emergency declaration for Florida due to conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the White House.

In anticipation of the storm's arrival, Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts, the White House said.

The emergency declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, according to the White House.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



