Scoreboard roundup — 11/8/22

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 5:11 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas 4, Toronto 3 (OT)

NY Islanders 4, NY Rangers 3

Montreal 4, Detroit 2 (SO)

Arizona 4, Buffalo 1

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 1

New Jersey 3, Calgary 2

Vancouver 6, Ottawa 4

Edmonton 3, Tampa Bay 2

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1

Seattle 5, Nashville 1

LA Kings 1, Minnesota 0

