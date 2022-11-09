Today is Wednesday November 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 4:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner’s office. Dallas County sheriff’s investigators say the pair were found dead in the county examiner’s complex Tuesday. Sheriff’s Investigator William Fritz says officers were dispatched to the office shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. He said the investigation determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there. No identities have been released. No one else was reported injured.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC