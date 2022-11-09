Democratic Reps. Gonzalez, Cuellar win reelection in Texas

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 4:46 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Border Democrats in Texas have held the line in two key House races. Rep. Henry Cuellar and Rep. Vicente Gonzalez fended off an aggressive play by Republicans to remake the U.S.-Mexico border into an unlikely midterm battleground. The two Democrat incumbents won reelection to hold the line in an area with a predominantly Hispanic population. Democrats were forced to defend their turf after encouraged Republicans sought to capitalize on former President Donald Trump making big gains with Hispanic voters in 2020. Gonzalez defeated Rep. Mayra Flores, who won a special election this summer, in a rare race between two sitting members of Congress. Cuellar defeated Republican Cassy Garcia.

