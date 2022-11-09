Today is Wednesday November 09, 2022
East Texas Election Results

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2022 at 3:15 am
East Texas Election Results – Voters in East Texas joined numerous others in hitting the polls for Tuesday’s midterm elections. One top issue: deciding on a proposed new courthouse for Smith County, and voters ruled in favor of that proposition. There was also a race to determine the successor to Congressman Louie Gohmert, with Republican Nathaniel Moran handily defeating Democrat Jrmar Jefferson. And Republican District 6 state Representative Matt Schaefer easily overcame a challenge from Democrat Cody Grace. Smith County election results. ||| Gregg County election results.



