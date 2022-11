Henderson County man arrested, accused of possession of child pornography

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022 at 6:52 pm

ATHENS – A Henderson County man was arrested on Monday after being accused of possession of child pornography. According to our news partner KETK, Blake Ethan Phillips was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and 10 counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography. His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Go Back