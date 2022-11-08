Today is Tuesday November 08, 2022
One hospitalized after shooting at Seattle high school

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022 at 3:53 pm
(SEATTLE) -- One person was shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle Tuesday morning, suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Seattle police.

One person has been arrested, police said.

The school has been secured, police added.

The victim has not been identified and further information was not released.

Ingraham High School has canceled classes for Wednesday.

 

