Jason Momoa teases a “dream” project will come true with James Gunn heading up DC’s cinematic universe

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022 at 2:52 pm
Many comic movie fans were relieved when it was announced that Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn moved over to Warner Bros. Discovery to shape their superhero universe -- and apparently Jason Momoa was one of them.

The star of Aquaman and its forthcoming 2023 sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, cameoed in character in the season finale of Gunn's DC Comics-based Peacemaker. Although his sequel has wrapped, Momoa's still psyched for what's to come, he tells ET Canada.

Momoa hinted that Gunn and his Peacemaker partner Peter Safran taking the reins means "one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch."

It was revealed in the after-credits of Black Adam that Henry Cavill has officially returned to the role of Clark Kent/Superman, but it's not yet known whether Momoa is talking about another Justice League-like team up.

For his part, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was reportedly instrumental in getting Cavill to return and has been pushing for a Black Adam vs. Superman movie ever since he started promoting his hit.

Momoa explained, "I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that. There are a lot of cool things that will be coming up ... So, stay tuned!"

