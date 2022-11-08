Today is Tuesday November 08, 2022
Lindsay Lohan talks return to acting, finding love with husband, Bader Shammas

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022 at 11:30 am
Good Morning America

Welcome to the renaissance of Lindsay Lohan.

After taking a break from acting, Lohan is returning to screens in the holiday film Falling for Christmas, which will be available for streaming Nov. 10 on Netflix.

"It's a great movie," the Mean Girls actress, 36, told Good Morning America on Tuesday. "I wanted to make this movie because I missed being on set and I really miss bringing characters to life, and this was just the perfect script full of love and family and romance and joy all in one."

Lohan continued, "And it has a great message, which is that you don't really need all of the material things in life. It's good to just focus on the simple things, and I really love that."

The logline of the film reads, "A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress [Lohan] gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner [Glee alum Chord Overstreet] and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."

Lohan said she "wanted to get to the point where I was craving being on set," and doing so for Falling for Christmas felt "really refreshingly exciting."

In addition to taking on new acting projects, Lohan has taken on a new role in her personal life: wife.

The "Parent Trap" actress announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021 and referred to him as "husband" in a heartfelt Instagram post in July.

As for how she's enjoying married life, Lohan gushed, "It's amazing. I'm really lucky. I found my partner and he's an amazing man and we're a great team."

She continued, "He's the best. I love him so much."

