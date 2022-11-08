Today is Tuesday November 08, 2022
ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: ‘Black Panther’ trivia

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022 at 10:19 am
Marvel Studios

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters Friday, ABC Audio is taking a deep dive into the lore of the MCU character, with some trivia. The questions range in difficulty from Casual to Super Fan, so if you're ready, imbibe of the Heart-Shaped Herb and give it your best!

Casual Fan
Q: What late actor played Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
A: Chadwick Boseman.

Average Fan
Q: What was Black Panther's real name, as played by Boseman?
A: T'Challa.

Super Fan
Q: Who was Black Panther before T'Challa?
A: His father, King T'Chaka.

Bonus Question
Q: Who killed T’Chaka, T'Challa's father, in Captain America: Civil War?
A: Baron Helmut Zemo.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



