Watch Weird Al join Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a medley of his hits using classroom instruments

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022
NBC/Todd Owyoung

On Monday's The Tonight Show, "Weird Al" Yankovic joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots in the Tonight Show Music Room for a medley of his popular song parodies -- performed with classroom instruments.

In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs, using instruments you would find in a classroom.

In this case, it was Weird Al, naturally rocking a toy accordion, while Fallon pounded a wood block and Roots members played a toy xylophone, a melodica, a toy guitar, tambourines and shakers.

Together, they ran through renditions of "Another One Rides the Bus," "White and Nerdy," "I Want a New Duck," "Eat It," "I Love Rocky Road," "My Bologna" and "Yoda."

Past music room guests have included Madonna, Justin Bieber, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Adele.

The sketch followed Friday's premiere of Weird Al's new biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on the Roku channel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



