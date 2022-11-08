Whitehouse man on death row requesting stay of execution

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022 at 8:38 am

WHITEHOUSE — An East Texas man scheduled to be executed on Wednesday is asking for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, of Whitehouse, was convicted of murdering his mother, Carolyn Click, in 2004 and burying her body in their backyard. Beatty’s lawyer says one of the jurors in Beatty’s trial withheld information that she knew the victim, and was part of a group, including the victim, that met on a regular basis at a local cafe. The attorney says that violated Beatty’s right to a trial by an impartial jury. Beatty received an execution reprieve in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go Back