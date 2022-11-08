Today is Tuesday November 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Whitehouse man on death row requesting stay of execution

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022 at 8:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Whitehouse man on death row requesting stay of executionWHITEHOUSE — An East Texas man scheduled to be executed on Wednesday is asking for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, of Whitehouse, was convicted of murdering his mother, Carolyn Click, in 2004 and burying her body in their backyard. Beatty’s lawyer says one of the jurors in Beatty’s trial withheld information that she knew the victim, and was part of a group, including the victim, that met on a regular basis at a local cafe. The attorney says that violated Beatty’s right to a trial by an impartial jury. Beatty received an execution reprieve in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC