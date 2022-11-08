Today is Tuesday November 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


O’Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott’s bid for 3rd term

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022 at 6:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of one of the most expensive midterm races in the country. Abbott on Tuesday was seeking a record-tying third term that would strengthen his prospects as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. O’Rourke was seeking an upset that would make him the first Democrat elected governor in Texas since 1990. Both candidates spent more than $100 million in a race that took on new intensity following the Uvalde school massacre. O’Rourke was making his third run for office in as many cycles after a narrow loss for U.S. Senate in 2018 and flaming out of the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC