Anthony Hill Jr., No. 2 LB in ’23, decommits from Texas A&M

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022 at 6:00 am
By BLAKE BAUMGARTNER

Anthony Hill Jr., the second-ranked linebacker in the Class of 2023, has decommitted from Texas A&M.

Hill, No. 18 in the 2023 ESPN 300, intends to commit elsewhere in December during the early signing period, according to his father.

“I’d like to thank Texas A&M, [co-DC/LBs] Coach [Tyler] Santucci and staff for recruiting and developing a personal relationship with me and my family,” Hill told On3. “Thank you to the Texas A&M fans who have been a great support throughout my recruitment. After further difficult discussions with my family, I will be decommitting from Texas A&M and opening up my recruitment.”

Hill had initially committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies on July 30, choosing them over Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Hill has 67 tackles (47 solo) with four tackles for loss and two sacks this season for Billy Ryan High School (Denton, Texas). Texas A&M (3-6 overall) has lost five games in a row after losing 41-24 at home to Florida on Saturday and currently is last in the SEC West (1-5).



