GM says Angels not trading Shohei Ohtani this offseason

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2022 at 5:57 am

By ESPN.com

The Los Angeles Angels are not trading two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani this offseason, general manager Perry Minasian told a group of reporters Monday.

Ohtani agreed last month to a one-year, $30 million deal with the Angels for the 2023 season, his final year before free agency, but speculation had persisted that he could be dealt this offseason.

“Because he’s obviously such a good player, we’re not moving him. Ohtani is not getting moved,” Minasian said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas, according to the LA Times. “He’ll be here to start the season. I know there’s been rumors and all types of things, but he will be part of the club. We love the player and I think the goal is for him to be here for a long time.”

Angels owner Arte Moreno announced at the end of the season that he has hired a firm to start exploring the sale of the team. Minasian said Monday that the potential sale has not affected how he does his job and that he “would not rule anything out” in terms of an extension with Ohtani.

“At the end of the day it’s ownership’s call,” Minasian said about a potential deal with the two-way star. “But I make the recommendations and I think everybody’s on the same page. Easy player not to move.”

The Angels are coming off their seventh consecutive losing season and missed the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year. Ohtani has previously said the losing does not sit well with him.

“I have to say that August and September in particular felt longer to me than last year,” Ohtani, speaking in Japanese, said after the season. “We were not able to play as many good games as we would like — including 14 consecutive losses. So I have a rather negative impression of this season.”

The 2021 American League MVP, Ohtani was again named a finalist Monday after another stellar season. He was 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA as a pitcher. As a batter he hit 34 home runs, had 95 RBIs and hit .273.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Go Back