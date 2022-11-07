Today is Monday November 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


More ‘Monster’: Netflix orders new installments of Ryan Murphy’s serial killer series

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 4:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix

Following Dahmer: Monster's success of becoming one of the biggest hits in Netflix's history, the streaming service wants more. ABC Audio has confirmed that there are two more Monster shows in the works, produced again by Ryan Murphy.

The future installments of Monster "will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society," according to the streamer.

Additionally, the American Horror Story veteran's other Netflix show, the thriller The Watcher, has been re-upped. That series follows a family that moves into a home in a peaceful New Jersey neighborhood that turns out to be anything but.

In a statement, Bela Bajaria, head of global TV for Netflix, said, "Audiences can't take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC