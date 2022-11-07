Rebel Wilson welcomes 1st child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate: “She’s a beautiful miracle!”

Rebel Wilson is a mom.

The Pitch Perfect star shared a photo of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram Monday, writing that the baby is a "beautiful miracle."

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," Wilson wrote in the post's caption, alongside a snap of the newborn. "I can't even describe the love I have for her."

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making," she added. "But particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

Last year, Wilson opened up about her struggle with fertility, telling fans on Instagram that she feels for women who are also struggling with having children.

"The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense," she said at the time. "But I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

In her Instagram post on Monday, the actress is embracing motherhood and said she is "ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable."

"I am learning quickly," she added. "Much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

