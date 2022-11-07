Today is Monday November 07, 2022
Cleanup continues after Athens tornado

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 3:43 pm
Cleanup continues after Athens tornadosATHENS – The Athens Collection Site will be open this week to help residents clean up after a tornado was confirmed in the city, according to the National Weather Service. Our news partner KETK reports the building on Aaron Street will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents can drop off storm trash for free. People should bring proof of residence like a water bill or ID and separate brush and debris. If people need help while they are cleaning up, they can reach out to Carla Henson at chenson@athenstx.gov or call 903-677-6615. No one was injured due to the tornado, but buildings were damaged and trees were knocked down, said the city of Athens. Residents are also urged to report any storm damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

Officials have rated the Athens tornado an EF-2, with winds of 115 miles per hour. It was just one of several tornadoes to strike Northeast Texas Friday, including one in northern Rains County. That one was an EF-1, with 100-mph winds.



