Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 3:27 pm

Breaking News: Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks rose on the eve of Election Day as Wall Street looked ahead to the benefits of a possibly split government in Washington, though trading is likely to stay bumpy in a week full of events that could shake the market. The S&P 500 rose 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9%.

Analysts say many investors seem to be making bets that Republicans will take control of at least one house of Congress. With a divided government, gridlock is more likely than big, sweeping policy changes that could upend tax and spending plans.

